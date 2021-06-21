Rangers talent Josh McPake is the subject of interest from no fewer than five clubs, following a successful season last term, according to the Press Association.

The Gers loaned McPake to Morton for the first half of last season, before then sending him south of the border for a stint at League Two outfit Harrogate Town.

He shone at Harrogate and helped the side to win the delayed FA Trophy, with his displays not having gone unnoticed.

McPake is now a wanted man in the ongoing transfer window and has interest from Doncaster Rovers, Morecambe, Motherwell, Oldham Athletic and Tranmere Rovers.

It is claimed that Rangers are likely to send McPake out on loan again for next season as they bid for him to continue to clock up senior experience.

It remains to be seen which destination Rangers and McPake will believe represents the best move this summer.

McPake made 23 appearances for Harrogate during his time at the club and scored four goals.

The winger has made just one appearance for Rangers’ senior side, but is a highly rated talent at Ibrox.