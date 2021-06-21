Roma are preparing for life without Everton target Chris Smalling and have identified Lille defender Sven Botman as a potential replacement should the Englishman leave the club.

The Goodison Park outfit are still without a manager following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti, but it has not hindered their transfer plans for the summer as director of football Marcel Brands continues his work.

One player that Everton have been linked with recently is Roma’s 31-year-old defender Smalling, who could be allowed to leave the Italian club this summer.

The Toffees are said to be interested in taking the Englishman back to the Premier League as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

And according to Italian outlet Il Romanista, Roma are already preparing for life without the former Manchester United star and have identified a potential replacement.

The Giallorossi are claimed to have identified Lille’s 21-year-old central defender Botman as a candidate to replace Smalling should he leave the club this summer.

While Roma are open to a potential sale of Smalling, the defender is not looking for a move away from Rome, having settled in well at the Serie A club.

However, Smalling could be tempted by a move away, amid former Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho taking charge of Roma ahead of the 2021/22 season.