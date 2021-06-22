Sheffield Wednesday were offered £400,000 in staggered payments for Josh Windass by Millwall in a failed bid last week, according to Yorkshire Live.

A number of Sheffield Wednesday players have been linked with a move away from the club after the Owls failed to retain their Championship status last season.

One player who has attracted significant interest is Windass, who has made his way onto the transfer wishlist of several clubs in the second tier.

And it emerged last week that Championship outfit Millwall had submitted a formal bid for the 27-year-old, who contributed to 16 goals for the Owls last term.

While Sheffield Wednesday were quick to turn the bid down, the actual value of the Lions’ offer was not revealed.

It appears that Gary Rowett’s side offered the Yorkshire outfit a fee of £400,000, which would have been paid in several instalments, for the services of Windass.

It remains to be seen if Millwall will return with an improved offer, but Sheffield Wednesday hope to retain the services of the attacker beyond the summer.

Though Windass has only one more year remaining on his contract with the Owls, the club have no intention of cashing in on him during the ongoing transfer window.

Apart from Millwall, Stoke City, Preston North End, Queens Park Rangers, Fulham and West Brom are also closely monitoring Windass’ situation at Hillsborough.