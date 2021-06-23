KV Mechelen are eagerly waiting to see whether Celtic star Marian Shved is part of new boss Ange Postecoglou’s plans at Celtic Park, as the Belgian side are keen on taking the winger on loan again.

Shved spent the season gone by on loan at Jupiler Pro League side Mechelen, where he impressed while playing 24 games across all competitions.

The 23-year-old joined Celtic in January 2019, but has only made three appearances for them, having been shipped off on multiple loan spells since his arrival in Glasgow.

Mechelen coach Wouter Vrancken is a firm admirer of Shved and is keen on having him at the club for another season on loan, but Celtic’s managerial situation following Neil Lennon’s departure complicated proceedings.

However, with Celtic roping in Postecoglou to replace Lennon, Mechelen are keen on getting a deal over the line for Shved.

According to Belgian outlet Voetbalkrant.com, De Kakkers are waiting eagerly to see if Shved has a role to player under the new Hoops boss.

If Shved is not part of Postecoglou’s plans for Celtic, Mechelen want to take him on a loan deal again, which the player is also open to.

Shved’s contract at Celtic Park runs through until the summer of 2023 and it remains to be seen whether he has a future under Postecoglou.