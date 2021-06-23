Donny van de Beek would prefer to stay in the Premier League or move to Spain if he is to leave Manchester United this summer.

Van de Beek made just four Premier League appearances in the starting eleven in his first season at Manchester United and struggled to make his mark in England.

Manchester United are not believed to be keen to give up on him after just one year and Van de Beek is also said to be in favour of continuing at Old Trafford this summer.

But his future continues to remain under the scanner and rumours of an impending departure have never gone away.

And according to Italian outlet FcInterNews.it, the midfielder would prefer to continue in the Premier League or join a big club in Spain if he is to leave Manchester United this summer.

He is keen to stay at Manchester United but is also aware that over the course of the summer the situation could change.

Inter, Roma and AC Milan have put in enquiries over signing Van de Beek on loan from Old Trafford.

But the message is clear from his camp; Van de Beek will not prioritise moving to Italy if he leaves Manchester United.

The Dutchman will hold talks with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer once he joins for pre-season and assess what his status in the squad could be next season.

He had to leave Netherlands’ European Championship squad just before the start of the tournament due to a groin injury.