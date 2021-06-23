Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has expressed in delight in seeing Mikkel Damsgaard’s stock rising with his performances in Euro 2020 and stressed he will cost potential suitors more if he continues to shine, amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.

The Sampdoria starlet has drawn the admiring glances from several top clubs across Europe, including La Liga giants Barcelona and Premier League duo Spurs and West Ham.

Damsgaard is on international duty with Denmark at the European Championship and became the country’s youngest-ever goalscorer at a major tournament with a 25-yard stunner against Russia on Monday.

Sampdoria president Ferrero is delighted in seeing the 20-year-old’s stock rising during the transfer window, with several clubs linked with interest in acquiring his services.

Ferrero stressed any potential suitor would have to pay €30m for him now, which could rise to €40m if he continues to score in the continental competition.

“Did you see that Damsgaard goal?”, Ferrero told Italian daily Il Secolo XIX.

“I’ll tell you what a fair price will be, today at least €30m.

“But if he scores again he will reach €40m.”

Sampdoria are looking to create an auction for Damsgaard and drive his value further up with more clubs showing interest in splashing cash on him.