Brighton & Hove Albion have been credited with an interest in Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips, but those claims are wide of the mark, according to The Argus.

Phillips helped the Reds finish in the top four and secure Champions League football in the absence of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip last term.

However, the 24-year-old’s time at Anfield could be coming to an end, with Liverpool open to the prospect of cashing on the defender this summer.

The Englishman is said to have attracted significant transfer interest from clubs in the Premier League, with Graham Potter’s Brighton said to be one of them.

However, contrary to claims, the Seagulls do not hold an interest in the Bolton-born defender and are not looking to sign him during the ongoing transfer window.

Brighton could lose Ben White to Arsenal this summer, but Phillips does not appear to be a potential candidate to replace the former Leeds United loan star.

Though Brighton’s links with the centre-back have been quashed, he is said to have other suitors in the form of Burnley, Newcastle United and Southampton.

Among Phillips’ suitors, Burnley are claimed to have already touched base with Liverpool to enquire about the player.

The Reds have slapped a £15m price tag on the central defender and it remains to be seen if that is realistic in the changed football landscape.