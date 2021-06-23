Charlton Athletic boss Nigel Adkins has revealed that he has conveyed to Ben Amos and Chuks Aneke how much he wants them to remain with the Addicks, amidst their links with Ipswich Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

Both Amos and Aneke have contracts with Charlton coming to an end this month and are yet to put pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

Addicks boss Adkins is keen to see the duo commit their futures to the club, but they have attracted interest from Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday, amongst other clubs, respectively.

As the duo’s Charlton future remains up in the air, Adkins has revealed that he spoke to them on Tuesday and conveyed to them how he wants them to stay at the club.

However, the Addicks manager is aware that the final decision is for Amos and Aneke to make and understands the need for players to be happy wherever they play.

“I spoke to Ben and Chuks yesterday [Tuesday; ed.]“, Adkins told the South London Press.

“They know I want them at the football club.

“The players have to make a decision and the agents make a decision for the finances as well.

“It is the way it is, let’s not hide about it.

“There are many factors now in a player deciding where they want to be.

“Agents have a big say in it but ultimately the player has got to be happy where they are playing.

“There has been a lot of negotiations going on behind the scenes with many, many parties.

“Across the board you’ll find that with many football clubs as well.”

With the likes of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday said to be interested in the Charlton duo, it remains to be seen if they can be convinced to sign new contracts with the club.