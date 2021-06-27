Crewe Alexandra winger Owen Dale is too expensive for Ipswich Town and Wycombe Wanderers, but is attracting interest from Portsmouth, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

The 22-year-old has established himself as a key player for Crewe, contributing to 13 goals from 43 appearances in their first season back in League One.

Dale’s performances for the Railwaymen have seen him attract significant transfer interest, with Ipswich and Wycombe said to be keen on him.

However, the Englishman is currently too expensive for both the Tractor Boys and the Chairboys, with Crewe holding out for a significant fee for him.

While Ipswich and Wycombe could be priced out of a move for Dale, the winger is also said to be attracting interest from Danny Crowley’s Portsmouth.

Pompey are claimed to have identified the 22-year-old as an ideal replacement for Ronan Curtis, who is attracting significant interest from the Championship.

Curtis has been linked with moves to second tier clubs Blackburn Rovers and Cardiff City, forcing Portsmouth to consider potential replacements.

However, it remains to be seen if Portsmouth are willing to meet Crewe’s asking price for Dale, which is too high for Ipswich and Wycombe.