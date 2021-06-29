Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has rejected an approach from another Italian club and is only interested in a move to Roma this summer.

Xhaka has been Roma’s midfield priority with Jose Mourinho managing to convince the player to consider a move to the Stadio Olimpico ahead of next season.

The Swiss wants to play under the Portuguese and is said to have told Arsenal that he wants to move to Roma this summer.

The Serie A giants have been finding it hard to reach an agreement over a fee with Arsenal and amidst their struggles, another Italian club approached Xhaka.

But according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, the midfielder rebuffed the approach from the unnamed Italian club in the ongoing transfer window.

Roma remain the Arsenal star’s preferred destination and has continued to insist on joining the club.

The Serie A giants previously failed with a bid worth €15m but have continued to be in touch with the Gunners.

Arsenal are believed to be holding out for a guaranteed fee of €20m before agreeing to sell Xhaka.

It remains to be seen whether the midfielder puts pressure on Arsenal to sell him after the end of the European Championship.