Chelsea full-back Emerson Palmieri has decided to enlist the help of Israeli super-agent Pini Zahavi in order to sort out his future.

Emerson has a year left on his Chelsea contract and he has been heavily linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Italy international is keen on returning to his homeland this summer after a season where he was nothing more than a bit-part player at Chelsea.

He is looking to move away from Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window and has decided to enlist extra help in order to plan his exit.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, he has sought the help of Zahavi, who is one of the most powerful agents in world football.

But it has been claimed was taken in consultation with his current agent, Fernando Malta, who has given his permission to Zahavi to manage Emerson for this summer.

He has several suitors in Italy with Inter, Lazio and Napoli interested in him.

But the clubs are waiting for Chelsea to lower their €20m asking price for Emerson this summer.

There are suggestions that Chelsea could even extend his contract by another year to further protect his value.