Tottenham Hotspur star Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has indicated that he is looking forward to working under new Spurs manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Spurs confirmed the appointment of Nuno as their new manager on Wednesday, which brought an end to the long, and often painful, process of the north London club seeking a replacement for Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese will start pre-season training with the Spurs players who are not involved in international duty on Monday, with some of their stars expected to join the squad later in the summer.

Hojbjerg is one of the players who will only turn out for Spurs training later in the summer due to Denmark’s run in the European Championship.

He is happy to see Spurs finally appoint a new manager and admitted that it will interesting to work under Nuno once he gets back to the club.

However, the midfielder is hopeful that he needs some more time before meeting the new Spurs boss as he wants to take Denmark as far as possible in the European Championship.

He told Danish broadcaster DR: “Congratulations to him and congratulations to the club.

“It will be interesting [to work with him].

“But I would like to wait a bit to meet him because of things we need to finish here.”

Hojbjerg is a key player at Tottenham and Nuno will hope to get the best out of him next season.