Klavan signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2016 and at the time he was the most expensive Estonian footballer of all time.
The centre-back made over 50 appearances for the Reds in his two-year spell at the club and became the first Estonian to score in the Premier League with his goal against Burnley in the 2018/19 season.
He moved away from Anfield in the summer of 2018 to Serie A side Cagliari and made over 60 appearances in all competitions across three seasons for the Italian club.
The centre-back now returns to his home country and he has joined Paide Linnameeskond, who finished runners-up in the Estonian top flight last year.
Klavan last played in the Estonian top flight in 2004 and returns to Estonian football a much-experienced player having played in over 500 professional matches.
A major highlight of Klavan’s stay at Anfield was making seven appearances and helping the Reds reach the Champions League final in the 2017/18 season, where they lost to Real Madrid.
The 35-year-old joins Paide Linnameeskond on a one-and-a-half year deal and could make his debut as soon as next week as the Estonian side begin their Europa Conference League campaign.