Former Liverpool centre-back Ragnar Klavan has made a return to his home country Estonia in the form of Paide Linnameeskond, who play in the top flight of Estonian football.

Klavan signed for Liverpool in the summer of 2016 and at the time he was the most expensive Estonian footballer of all time.

The centre-back made over 50 appearances for the Reds in his two-year spell at the club and became the first Estonian to score in the Premier League with his goal against Burnley in the 2018/19 season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paide Linnameeskond (@paidelinnameeskond)

He moved away from Anfield in the summer of 2018 to Serie A side Cagliari and made over 60 appearances in all competitions across three seasons for the Italian club.

The centre-back now returns to his home country and he has joined Paide Linnameeskond, who finished runners-up in the Estonian top flight last year.

Klavan last played in the Estonian top flight in 2004 and returns to Estonian football a much-experienced player having played in over 500 professional matches.

A major highlight of Klavan’s stay at Anfield was making seven appearances and helping the Reds reach the Champions League final in the 2017/18 season, where they lost to Real Madrid.

The 35-year-old joins Paide Linnameeskond on a one-and-a-half year deal and could make his debut as soon as next week as the Estonian side begin their Europa Conference League campaign.