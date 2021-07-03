PSV Eindhoven coach Roger Schmidt has admitted he does not expect Liverpool linked Donyell Malen and Everton target Denzel Dumfries to return to the club for pre-season training.

Both players have impressed with their performances for club and country and have a number of suitors in the ongoing transfer window.

Everton, driven by director of football Marcel Brands, are keen on snapping up full-back Dumfries, while Italian side Inter also hold an interest.

Malen meanwhile is on Liverpool’s radar, though Borussia Dortmund are claimed to see him as a replacement for Manchester United bound Jadon Sancho.

PSV Eindhoven have a Champions League qualifier against Galatasaray on the agenda this summer, but coach Schmidt does not expect Dumfries or Malen to return to the club.

“I no longer expect them to return to [our training ground] De Herdgang”, Schmidt was quoted as saying by Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.

“It was already clear after last season that they wanted to take a step abroad.

“I still expect that.

“If there is no transfer, we will look at it again.”

Forward Malen, 22, is under contract at PSV Eindhoven for a further three years, while right-back Dumfries’ has another two years on his deal.