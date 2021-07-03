Tottenham Hotspur legend Ledley King will not form part of new boss Nuno’s coaching staff, according to football.london.

Nuno has been appointed as the new head coach at Tottenham, succeeding Jose Mourinho in the role, and bringing to an end Spurs’ lengthy hunt for a new boss.

The Portuguese is now shaping his backroom team and will have Ian Cathro as his assistant, Rui Barbosa as his goalkeeping coach and Antonio Dias as his fitness coach.

There is no spot for club legend King though and he is to return to an ambassadorial role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Ryan Mason filled in as interim head coach when Mourinho was sacked in April and is now returning to his role as head of player development with the Under-17 to Under-23 age group.

Spurs’ appointment of Nuno has split opinion amongst some fans and the former Wolves boss will be looking to hit the ground running next season.

He departed Wolves by mutual consent at the end of last season and was not initially considered a candidate by Tottenham to take over.

Spurs hunted a host of managers, including Paulo Fonseca, Antonio Conte and Gennaro Gattuso, but Nuno is the new man at the helm.