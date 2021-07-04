Hungary coach Marco Rossi believes that a move to Leeds United for centre-back Attila Szalai would see him develop quicker than he would under other managers due to the presence of Marcelo Bielsa at Elland Road.

Szalai is attracting attention this summer following his fine displays for Fenerbahce at club level and on the international stage with Hungary.

He has been linked with Leeds United and West Ham United in the Premier League and Rossi feels that playing under Bielsa would be a smart move on the part of Szalai.

The Hungary coach, who insists that he knew early on that Szalai had development in him, rates Bielsa and things the centre-back could improve quicker under the Argentine than he would under other managers.

Asked if working with Bielsa would be a good move for Szalai, Rossi told Inside Futbol: “Absolutely. In my opinion, he is not just a colleague, but really one of the best managers.

“With Szalai, I knew when he was only at the beginning of his career that he would change a lot because everybody has to change, has to improve day after day, year after year.

“I am sure that by going to Marcelo Bielsa, Attila could have the option to improve even faster than with other coaches.”

Szalai only joined Fenerbahce in the January transfer window and the Turkish club want a steep fee in order to allow him to move on.