Sampdoria technical director Carlo Osti has insisted Mikkel Damsgaard could raise his game even further if he stays at the club for one more season, amidst interest from Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool.

The Sampdoria star lit up the European Championship with his sparkling displays for Denmark, earning plaudits from across the football fraternity.

Damsgaard’s exploits for club and country have seen him draw admiring glances from across Europe, including from Serie A giants AC Milan and Premier League duo Spurs and Liverpool.

However, Sampdoria are not keen on letting their starlet go this summer and club CEO Osti has insisted he feels the 21-year-old could grow better as a footballer if he remains in Genoa for one more year, which is what the club want for him.

Osti added that when it comes to Damsgaard’s value in the transfer talent pool, the market will bestow a value on him on its own, but stressed the player in question is worth a lot of money.

“I think he could grow even more by staying at Sampdoria for a year longer and it is evident that this is what we would like to do“, Osti told Italian broadcaster Rai Sport.

“The market then fixes the price on its own without needing to say it, but it is clear that we are talking about a player of absolute value.

“It must be said that Sampdoria made an important investment in the boy, who had only played a few games in the Danish league.

“We bought him for €8m at a time when he had played little “

It remains to be seen whether any potential suitors will make concrete moves for Damsgaard in the coming weeks with him tipped to cost a significant amount.