Manchester United linked midfielder Ilaix Moriba will not be part of Barcelona’s pre-season group on Saturday as the club have failed to work out an agreement over a new contract with the player.

The 18-year-old midfielder is one of the most highly-rated young players to come out of the club’s academy in recent years.

He played 14 times in La Liga last season and his performances have attracted the prying eyes of Manchester United, who want to take him to Old Trafford.

Moriba has a lucrative contract offer from Manchester United, but he is believed to be keen on continuing at Barcelona going forward.

But according to Catalan radio station RAC1, the youngster will miss the start of pre-season at Barcelona due to a contract tussle.

He has a year left on his contract and the club have been in talks with his entourage over a new deal for him.

An agreement was expected to be in place before the start of pre-season but that has not happened and he has been left out of the first-team group that will report for pre-season training on Saturday.

The contract tussle is likely to lead to speculation over his future at the club especially with Barcelona needing to sell players to raise funds and wipe at least €200m from their current wage bill.

It remains to be seen whether Manchester United try to take advantage of the situation and take Moriba off Barcelona’s hands this summer.