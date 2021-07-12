Schalke have confirmed that they have excused Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur linked defender Ozan Kabak from their training camp to allow him to sort his future out.

The 21-year-old has returned to Schalke after Liverpool decided against making his loan move from the German club permanent for £18m this summer.

With the Reds choosing not to trigger the buy option for Kabak, Schalke have put him up for sale this summer as they look to raise funds following their relegation from the Bundesliga.

Leicester City, Newcastle and Tottenham have been credited with an interest in the defender, while RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen are also said to be interested.

Though a host of clubs have been linked with a move for the Turkey international, there has been no significant progress on the transfer front and he is still a Schalke player.

With Kabak yet to secure a move, the German second division club have confirmed that they have given him an extra week off from training to sort out his future.

It remains to be seen if Schalke’s decision to allow Kabak to have another week off is on the back of a transfer approach from an unknown club.

However, both the club and the player will be hoping to reach a conclusion over their association soon.