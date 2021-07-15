Newcastle United are monitoring the situation around Axel Tuanzebe at Manchester United this summer as they look to bring in defensive reinforcements, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock is Newcastle’s priority target this summer,but the club are also considering strengthening other areas of their squad.

Bringing in a centre-back is a priority for Steve Bruce and Newcastle have been weighing up a number of options in the market.

Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer and Schalke’s Ozan Kabak have been on their radar, but Newcastle fear they are likely to be priced out of making a move for either.

The Magpies are considering other targets and it has been claimed Tuanzebe is a defender the club are keeping a close eye on.

The defender impressed in Manchester United’s win at Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, but played very little football throughout the season.

Tuanzebe is keen to play regular first-team football and Manchester United are expecting offers to land on their table.

Bruce reportedly put in enquiries at Manchester United earlier in the summer for defenders as part of his efforts to sign a centre-back.

The Newcastle manager knows Tuanzebe well from his time at Aston Villa where the defender impressed on loan.

The Manchester United centre-back is expected to demand assurances over playing time from any club who want to sign him this summer.