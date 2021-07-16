Juventus are proposing to sign Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus on an expensive loan deal with an option to buy, it has been claimed in Italy.

With Manchester City looking to spend big money on Harry Kane and Jack Grealish this summer, the club are looking to also make player sales to balance the books.

Jesus is one of the players Pep Guardiola is happy to move on in the ongoing transfer window in order to part-fund his urge to spend big on two of his top targets.

The Brazil forward has been on Juventus’ radar for several months and the club have been plotting how to sign him.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.it, they are in touch with Manchester City and have offered to sign Jesus on loan.

The Italian giants have proposed to sign him for a steep loan fee and set an option to buy him on a permanent deal next summer.

Juventus want to postpone the payment of a fee for the striker to next year, when they are expecting to have more space to manoeuvre financially.

They are hopeful of getting Cristiano Ronaldo and Paul Dybala’s wages off their books next year and Alvaro Morata could leave by then.

However, Manchester City want to earn a fee from Jesus’ departure this summer in order to fund the move for Kane.