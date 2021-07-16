Liverpool are determined to sell Harry Wilson this summer with Benfica, Brentford and West Brom interested in signing him, according to the Daily Mirror.

The 24-year-old winger has been farmed out on loan to Derby County, Bournemouth and Cardiff City over the last three seasons.

The Welshman has two years left on his contract and Liverpool are keen to have a permanent solution for the winger this summer.

The Reds are not interested in loaning him out again and are determined to sell him on a permanent deal.

The Merseyside giants may believe this summer could be their last opportunity to get a considerable fee from Wilson’s departure.

He will have a year left on his deal next summer and the Reds are unlikely to get the kind of money they want for the winger if they wait.

Liverpool have slapped a £10m asking price on the winger, who has been attracting interest from clubs in England and abroad.

Benfica have made an enquiry for him and Brentford and West Brom are also interested in Wilson.