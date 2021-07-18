Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce has promised that the Magpies will keep badgering Arsenal to let Joe Willock return to St James’ Park.

Willock impressed on a six-month loan spell at Newcastle last season and played a key role in helping Bruce’s side steer well clear of relegation danger in the Premier League.

Newcastle want Willock back, but Arsenal are so far refusing to do business and may keep him at the Emirates Stadium.

Bruce is clear on his desire to re-sign Willock and admits he will keep pestering Arsenal in a bid to make the move happen, but is clear that the decision is ultimately one for the Gunners.

“As I’ve said, it’s really Arsenal’s decision, and until Arsenal make a decision – a bit like all the big clubs, they have a look over pre-season – we’ll keep monitoring and badgering away”, he told BBC Radio Newcastle.

“We’d love to do something but it’s still Arsenal’s call”, Bruce added.

Willock made 14 appearances in the Premier League for Newcastle during his loan spell and hit the back of the net on eight occasions.