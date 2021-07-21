Leicester City, Southampton and Burnley are all interested in a move for Arsenal midfielder Ainsley Maitland-Niles, according to the BBC.

Maitland-Niles spent the latter half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion having struggled to clock up first team minutes under boss Mikel Arteta.

The 23-year-old is linked with leaving the Emirates Stadium again this summer and he has admirers in the Premier League.

Arsenal’s top flight rivals Leicester, Southampton and Burnley are all interested in securing Maitland-Niles’ signature.

Both the Foxes and the Saints were linked with a loan move for the Gunners star during the last transfer window before he ultimately moved to the Hawthorns.

Maitland-Niles appears to be not part of Arteta’s plans at Arsenal and he is not short of suitors at the moment in the Premier League should he leave the club.

It has also been claimed that Arsenal are prepared to include Maitland-Niles and team-mate Reiss Nelson to sweeten a potential deal that would see Leicester’s James Maddison join the capital club.

The Arsenal academy graduate is currently in pre-season training with the Gunners but could find himself playing for another club in the coming weeks.