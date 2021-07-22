Arsenal linked striker Andrea Belotti is in no hurry to sign a new contract with Torino and could still leave this summer if the right offer comes along.

Belotti has been a consistent goalscorer in Serie A despite playing for a middling club such as Torino and has often been linked with a move away.

Several big clubs have looked at him in recent years without signing him and his future at Torino is again under the scanner this summer.

He is in the final year of his contract at Torino and the Italian club are keen to see him sign a new contract in order to protect his value.

But according to Italian daily Tuttosport, he is in no hurry to sign on fresh terms with Torino at the moment.

He is eager to return to pre-season training with Torino but signing a new contract has not crossed his mind.

Belotti wants to see whether a big club make an offer for him as he could still leave if Torino receive the right bid

The striker is prepared to walk away from Torino on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Arsenal have been linked with an interest in the forward but so far, he has no offers on his table.