Wolves winger Adama Traore is not expected to be a target for Leeds United as he is not the profile of player the club are looking at this summer, according to Leeds Live.

Leeds are in the market to bring in a winger and has been linked with a number of players across Europe, including Club Brugge’s Noa Lang.

The Whites are scouring over their options and there are suggestions that it could be a deal they could do late in the window in the same way they signed Raphinha last summer.

Traore has again been linked with a move to Leeds, with the Whites consistently credited with admiring him.

But it has been claimed the winger is not likely a Leeds target this summer as he does not fit the bill for Marcelo Bielsa.

Leeds are looking at a number of options but Traore is not a player they are considering signing currently.

The Spaniard has two years left on his contract and despite an underwhelming last season, Wolves are expected to demand a big fee for him.

Leeds are in the process of adding to their squad and on Thursday completed the signing of midfielder Lewis Bate from Chelsea.