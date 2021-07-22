Leeds are in the market to bring in a winger and has been linked with a number of players across Europe, including Club Brugge’s Noa Lang.
The Whites are scouring over their options and there are suggestions that it could be a deal they could do late in the window in the same way they signed Raphinha last summer.
Traore has again been linked with a move to Leeds, with the Whites consistently credited with admiring him.
But it has been claimed the winger is not likely a Leeds target this summer as he does not fit the bill for Marcelo Bielsa.
Leeds are looking at a number of options but Traore is not a player they are considering signing currently.
The Spaniard has two years left on his contract and despite an underwhelming last season, Wolves are expected to demand a big fee for him.
Leeds are in the process of adding to their squad and on Thursday completed the signing of midfielder Lewis Bate from Chelsea.