Rangers starlet James Maxwell is set to join Scottish Championship outfit Ayr United on a season-long loan deal after an impressive campaign with Queen of the South, according to Herald and Times Sport.

The full-back joined Rangers’ youth academy from Falkirk in 2019 and has so far plied his trade for their reserves squad.

He was sent out on loan to Championship side Queen of the South last season, for whom he played in 32 games, scoring four goals and setting up three more for his team-mates.

The Gers had pondered over the option of keeping him in Glasgow this season, giving him the opportunity to train with the first team and allowing him to play for their reserves team.

However, the youngster has chosen the option to go out on loan to enjoy more first-team action at Ayr.

The Gers though are likely to insert the option of recalling the player in January.

For the deal to go through next week though it will be crucial for players such as Borna Barisic and Calvin Bassey not to suffer any injury setbacks.

There was interest in the Scotland-born player from top-flight clubs in Norway but Ayr United have won the race.