Tottenham Hotspur have accepted a bid from Al-Duhail for the services of centre-back Toby Alderweireld, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Belgium international is keen to move on from Spurs this summer as he seeks to start a new chapter in his career and could be on his way to Qatar.

Al-Duhail have had a bid accepted for Alderweireld, of around the £13m mark, but the defender must still agree personal terms with the Qatari outfit and pass a medical.

Tottenham are already active in their attempts to sign new centre-backs as they look to refresh their defence.

The Premier League side are in talks with Atalanta over a deal for Cristian Romero.

They are also negotiating with another Italian club in the shape of Bologna as they try to sign Takehiro Tomiyasu.

The Japan international is currently in action at the Olympic Games in Tokyo and any move to Spurs is only expected to take place when the football tournament comes to an end.

Belgian side Royal Antwerp are also keen on Alderweireld, but the club saw an approach to sign him turned down earlier this summer.