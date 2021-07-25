Manchester United could hand Leeds United and Brighton target Daniel James a new contract to keep him happy at Old Trafford, according to The Sun.

James, who joined the Red Devils from Championship side Swansea City in the summer of 2019, could only amass 912 minutes of Premier League football last season.

The arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in a big money transfer has sent the Wales international further down the pecking order at Manchester United.

Uncertainties regarding James’ playing time at Old Trafford in the new season have seen him being linked with an exit, with Leeds and Brighton said to be interested in signing him.

However, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reluctant to sanction a move for the 23-year-old, especially with Marcus Rashford likely to miss the start of the season.

The Red Devils could even hand the former Swansea City winger, who has three more years remaining on his current deal, a new contract to convince him to stay at the club and keep him happy.

It remains to be seen if James is willing to accept a new contract offer from Manchester United with no guarantees over playing time next season.

The speedy winger was on the verge of joining Leeds in January 2019, but saw the move break down at the eleventh hour.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have remained interested in James and could look to move for him if Manchester United open up to the idea of selling or loan him out this summer.

Brighton, meanwhile, have identified the 23-year-old as a potential option to bolster their attacking options ahead of the new season.