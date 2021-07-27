Aris Salonika would prefer to sign Newcastle United forward Yoshinori Muto on a loan deal rather than a permanent transfer this summer, according to The Athletic.

Muto spent last season on loan at Eibar and has a little less than a year left on his contract with Newcastle.

He has no future at St. James’ Park despite training with the first team during pre-season after recovering from an illness.

With Muto in the final year of his contract, Newcastle are keen to sell him and they are in negotiations with Aris over a deal.

It has been claimed that the Greek Super League club would prefer to sign him on loan in the ongoing transfer window, rather than buying him.

And they are only willing to cover around 40 per cent of his wages, which are believed to be in excess of £50,000 per week.

The two sides are yet to work out an agreement but the Greek side are confident that a deal can be agreed soon.

It has also been claimed that Newcastle could accept selling him for nominal fee in order to move his high salary off their wage bill.

Steve Bruce is keen to move on fringe players soon as it would allow him the space to bring in fresh faces this summer.