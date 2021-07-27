Taiwo Awoniyi has revealed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp recommended he accept a permanent move to Union Berlin, lifting the lid on what the Reds manager told him.

The forward spent last term on loan at the Bundesliga side and impressed enough to cause the club to want to sign him on a permanent basis.

Union Berlin reached an agreement with Liverpool for Awoniyi’s signature recently and the Nigerian spoke to Klopp about the switch.

He revealed that Klopp told him that a switch to Union Berlin would represent a good move as it was important to be at a club he was wanted at.

Awoniyi told German magazine Kicker: “He said it was a good thing because he felt like everyone at Union wanted me to sign for the club.

“He said it was the most important thing for a young player.”

The 23-year-old attacker is keen to now grab the opportunity a permanent move to Union Berlin represents, but is clear that he could go back to England again in the future.

“I am convinced that Union is the best move for me at the moment”, he explained.

“Maybe one say I will go back to England. Who knows?”

Awoniyi made 21 appearances in the Bundesliga for Union Berlin last term and scored five goals, while chipping with three assists for his team-mates.