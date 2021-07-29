Sheffield Wednesday are in talks to sign former Southampton star Josh Sims and hope to complete the deal in time for their EFL Cup clash against Huddersfield Town on Sunday, according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls have added a host of new players to their squad during the ongoing transfer window, signing the likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell, Lewis Wing and Jack Hunt.

Sheffield Wednesday are now said to be closing in on their seventh signing of the transfer window, with a deal for Swansea City’s George Byers on the verge of completion.

The 25-year-old looks set to be Sheffield Wednesday’s seventh signing of the summer, but the League One club do not intend to end their transfer business yet.

Darren Moore’s side have set their eyes on bringing former Southampton winger Sims to Hillsborough and are locked in talks over a free transfer.

Having opened talks with the 24-year-old over a move, Sheffield Wednesday are hopeful of getting the deal across the line in time for their EFL Cup clash against Huddersfield on Sunday.

Owls boss Moore is a huge admirer of the Englishman, having worked with him at Doncaster Rovers, and is keen on a reunion at Sheffield Wednesday.

Sims has been without a club after leaving Southampton at the end of last month following the expiry of his contract with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side.

Portsmouth were heavily linked with a move for Sims earlier this month, but the Owls are now pushing to acquire his services on a free transfer.