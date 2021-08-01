Leeds United have mentioned offering players in a deal for Huddersfield Town star Lewis O’Brien, but the Terriers prefer cash, according to the Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Having addressed their priority for the transfer window with the signing of left-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona, Leeds have now turned their attention towards signing a midfielder.

Leeds have missed out on the signing of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, who snubbed the Whites in favour of a move to Crystal Palace, and are now considering other options.

Huddersfield’s O’Brien has emerged as a transfer target for Leeds and talks are said to have been held over taking the 22-year-old to Elland Road this summer.

While the Whites ponder a move for O’Brien, Huddersfield are said to want a fee of £10m to sanction a move for the midfielder during the ongoing transfer window.

Various swap deals have been mentioned in talks over a deal for O’Brien, but Carlos Corberan’s side prefer taking cash for the former Bradford loanee.

It remains to be seen if Leeds are prepared to pay £10m for O’Brien or if they will manage to convince Huddersfield to accept a player in exchange for the midfielder, or a lower price.

The 22-year-old contributed to six goals from 42 Championship appearances for the Terriers last season and is highly rated by Huddersfield.