Having addressed their priority for the transfer window with the signing of left-back Junior Firpo from Barcelona, Leeds have now turned their attention towards signing a midfielder.
Leeds have missed out on the signing of Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, who snubbed the Whites in favour of a move to Crystal Palace, and are now considering other options.
Huddersfield’s O’Brien has emerged as a transfer target for Leeds and talks are said to have been held over taking the 22-year-old to Elland Road this summer.
While the Whites ponder a move for O’Brien, Huddersfield are said to want a fee of £10m to sanction a move for the midfielder during the ongoing transfer window.
Various swap deals have been mentioned in talks over a deal for O’Brien, but Carlos Corberan’s side prefer taking cash for the former Bradford loanee.
It remains to be seen if Leeds are prepared to pay £10m for O’Brien or if they will manage to convince Huddersfield to accept a player in exchange for the midfielder, or a lower price.
The 22-year-old contributed to six goals from 42 Championship appearances for the Terriers last season and is highly rated by Huddersfield.