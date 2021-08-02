Serie A outfit Napoli are optimistic about signing 23-year-old midfielder Sander Berge from Sheffield United this summer, despite the Norwegian being heavily linked with Arsenal.

The 23-year-old joined Sheffield United for a club-record fee in January 2020, but is expected to leave Bramall Lane after the club failed to retain their Premier League status.

Berge is not keen on playing Championship football and has been heavily linked with a move away from the Yorkshire-based club this summer, with Arsenal and Napoli said to be keen.

Sheffield United are resigned to losing the Norway international, but are holding out for clubs to trigger the release clause in his contract, which is worth £35m.

Arsenal have been credited with an interest in signing Berge this summer, but are in no mood to pay £35m to acquire his services from the Blades.

Napoli, though, are optimistic about signing the former Genk midfielder from Sheffield United ahead of the 2021/22 season, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport.

It is unclear whether the Serie A club are willing to trigger the £35m release clause in Berge’s contract, but they are positive that they can get a deal over the line.

Napoli’s need to bring in a new midfielder has intensified after Diego Demme suffered a ligament injury during the side’s friendly fixture against Pro Vercelli.