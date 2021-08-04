Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring PSV Eindoven forward Noni Madueke, who is also a target for Leeds United and Crystal Palace, according to the Evening Standard.

Spurs have already added Pierluigi Gollini and Bryan Gil to their squad and are also on the verge of signing Argentina international Cristian Romero from Atalanta.

The north London club plan to turn their attention towards signing another creative player once Romero completes his big money switch from the Italian top flight club.

As they turn their attention towards bolstering their attack, Tottenham have identified Sampdoria star Mikkel Damsgaard, who shone for Denmark at the European Championship, as a potential target.

Apart from Damsgaard, former academy player and PSV Eindhoven forward Madueke is also a target for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side, who are monitoring 19-year-old.

Madueke has made his way onto the transfer wish list of several clubs with his performances for PSV Eindhoven, who he joined from Tottenham in 2018.

Spurs’ Premier League rivals Leeds, Crystal Palace and Southampton have all made enquiries regarding the England Under-21 international this summer.

Aware of the growing interest in Madueke, PSV Eindhoven are said to have slapped a £20m price tag on the teenager’s head.