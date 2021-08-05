Sheffield United boss Slavisa Jokanovic has confirmed he is interested in signing Celtic target Ben Davies, who could leave Liverpool this summer.

Davies joined Liverpool on deadline day of the last transfer window from Preston North End, but is yet to clock up a single minute for the Reds.

The Reds are prepared to let Davies go on a permanent basis this summer and are willing to listen to offers for him, with Championship outfits Sheffield United, Bournemouth, Premier League rivals Burnley along with Scottish Premiership giants Celtic keen.

And new Blades boss Jokanovic has confirmed Davies is one player he is interested in bringing to Bramall Lane along with Sampdoria midfielder Ronaldo Vieira.

Asked whether he is interested in snapping up Davies and Vieira, Jokanovic told a press conference: “I am interested in both players.”

Jokanovic added that he is happy with the squad he currently has at his disposal, but stressed the club need fresh talents to improve and he is hoping to bring in more players in the coming days.

“I am happy with the players I am working with, but like all the coaches around the world you need support and improvement – the club want to improve the squad and I am in the same position as them.

“I hope in the days ahead of us we can make it stronger with some fresh blood.”

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will receive any concrete bids for Davies in the coming weeks.