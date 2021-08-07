Liverpool are not at present prepared to negotiate a deal with Napoli for defender Kostas Tsimikas to move to Italy.

The Greek left-back joined Liverpool last summer as cover for Andrew Robertson, but only played five minutes of Premier League football over two appearances last season.

Tsimikas wants to play more football in the forthcoming campaign and is believed to be open to the idea of leaving the Reds for Napoli, possibly on loan, this summer.

Liverpool have reportedly rebuffed an offer from Napoli, but the Serie A giants remain interested in securing the services of the Greek defender.

But according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, the Merseyside giants are not interested in any discussions over letting Tsimikas go to Napoli at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp wants to keep hold of the defender as he can provide valuable cover for Robertson.

Napoli remain in the hunt for him, but Liverpool have shown no inclination to entertain any talks with the Serie A giants.

Tsimikas has been in pre-season with the Reds and is now likely to start the 2021/22 campaign at Anfield.

It remains to be seen whether the situation changes towards the end of the transfer window, especially if Tsimikas asks to go.