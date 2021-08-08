Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has revealed the Whites are disappointed that they have not been able to pick up any wins in their pre-season matches, but insists the main thing is building up game time.

The Whites were not able to win any of their games against Blackburn Rovers, Fleetwood Town, Real Betis, Ajax or Villarreal in pre-season.

They also succumbed to defeat to all but Blackburn and Villarreal and they will be hoping that when the first match of the Premier League season rolls around they will be in much better shape.

Dallas insisted that even though wins in pre-season do not provide any points, the Leeds squad are still disappointed in their winless streak.

He further expressed his belief that the sides they played in pre-season were of top-notch quality and ultimately pre-season was more important to maintain fitness levels in the squad.

Speaking to LUTV, Dallas said: “Of course, you don’t get any points for winning in pre-season.

“But we want to have a winning mentality at this club.

“We’re disappointed we haven’t won any games in pre-season, of course, we want to win.

“But it’s about putting in the performances and getting in fitness and it offers 90 minutes for the majority of the lads today, against good opposition as well.

“The teams that we have played in pre-season have been of high quality and we want to test ourselves against the best.”

Leeds take on Manchester United to start off their Premier League campaign and the Red Devils themselves are coming off the back of a 4-0 thumping of Everton in their last pre-season game.