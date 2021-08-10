Manchester United and Chelsea target Ilaix Moriba is prepared to see out his contract at Barcelona and leave on a free transfer next summer, even if it means not playing.

Moriba has entered the final year of his current deal at the Camp Nou and is yet to accept a new deal at Barcelona, despite the club being keen on keeping hold of him.

The Catalans have dropped him from the senior team as the 18-year-old did not commit to a new deal and he is currently part of Barcelona B.

Moriba’s situation at Barcelona has seen him turn the heads of several clubs across Europe, including Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea, along with Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig, who wanted to sign him last summer and have rekindled their interest in him.

And according to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the teenager is comfortable running down his contract at Barcelona despite knowing what could happen.

Moriba started three of Barcelona’s last four La Liga games last season, but knows he could play no football if he does not pen a fresh deal.

It remains to be seen whether any among Moriba’s potential suitors in the likes of Manchester United or Chelsea will make concrete moves to snap him in the coming weeks.