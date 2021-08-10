Roma’s contract offer to Arsenal target Tammy Abraham is still short of the Chelsea striker’s wage demands at the moment.

Jose Mourinho’s new club are in talks with Chelsea over signing the England striker this summer on a two-year loan deal with a mandatory purchase option.

The financials of a deal are in place between the two clubs, but the striker is reticent about moving to Italy.

Arsenal are interested in signing him and Abraham would prefer to stay in the Premier League rather than join Roma in a new league and a different country.

Roma are pushing ahead with their attempt to sign him though and have put a contract offer in front of Abraham as well.

According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Roma have offered a contract worth €4m per season net, but the striker wants a deal worth €5m.

The forward is yet to take a call and is closely studying the contract offer on his table from the Serie A giants.

Mourinho is personally invested in taking Abraham to the Stadio Olimpico this summer after picking him out.

Chelsea would also prefer to sell him to Roma rather than watch him join London rivals Arsenal.