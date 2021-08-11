Roma are eyeing Flamengo striker Rodrgio Muniz as a potential alternative to Chelsea’s Tammy Abraham, but the Brazilian is claimed to be close to joining Middlesbrough.

Jose Mourinho’s new club are looking to bring in a striker to replace Inter bound Edin Dzeko and Abraham is the man they want.

General manager Tiago Pinto is in London to hold decisive meetings on Thursday as Roma look to see if they can take the Chelsea man to Italy.

If Abraham cannot be signed then, according to Sky Italia, Roma will look at Hertha Berlin’s Matheus Cunha and Flamengo’s Muniz as alternatives.

However, it is claimed by Sky Italia that Muniz is close to joining Middlesbrough.

Middlesbrough have been battling Fulham for the signature of Muniz and Boro boss Neil Warnock recently struck a pessimistic note over signing the Brazilian, indicating his side had lost out.

It is unclear if Middlesbrough have been able to turn around their fortunes in the chase for Muniz, but they now face a potential threat from Roma.

The Italian giants are aware of Muniz’s qualities and could try to take him to the Stadio Olimpico, if they lose out on Abraham and he is still available.