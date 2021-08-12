Everton have joined the hunt for Napoli attacker Lorenzo Insigne, who could be on the move from the Serie A giants this summer.

The Napoli star has entered the final year of his current deal at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, and is yet to commit to new deal at the club.

Insigne wants a new contract on improved terms, but Napoli are currently looking to bring down their wage bill, which has put his future at the club under the scanner.

The attacker caught the eye on the international stage by helping Italy lift the European Championship earlier this summer and his contractual situation at Napoli has seen him attract interest from a clutch of clubs.

Now, according to Rai Sport’s Ciro Venerato on Radio Kiss Kiss, Everton have joined the hunt.

New Toffees boss Rafael Benitez knows Insigne well having worked with him in Naples and the Spaniard still rates him highly.

Everton have only spent around €2m on player recruitment in the ongoing window and could swoop for Insigne in the coming weeks, although the player prefers a Serie A stay.

It remains to be seen whether Everton act upon their interest in Insigne and make a concrete move for him in the coming weeks.