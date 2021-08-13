Atletico Madrid have no offers on their table for Spain midfielder Saul Niguez, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool this summer.

Saul is believed to be interested in moving away from Atletico Madrid this summer after spending 13 years at the club.

The 26-year-old’s agent has been trying to drum up interest in the player across Europe and Liverpool, who have not yet replaced Georginio Wijnaldum, have been linked with him.

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has also made it clear that the door is open if the Spaniard wants to move away from the club.

But according to Spanish sports daily AS, the Spanish champions do not have any offers on their table for Saul this summer.

There is talk of him being in the Premier League this season and even Manchester United have been linked with an interest.

But Atletico Madrid are still waiting for the first offer to land on their table for Saul this summer.

There are suggestions that Atletico Madrid are still expecting Saul to leave but feel a deal is only likely towards the end of the window.

It remains to be seen whether his agent finds a buyer for the midfielder from now until 31st August.