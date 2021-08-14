Former Premier League star Jason McAteer feels that Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin would be a perfect fit for Tottenham Hotspur if they sell Harry Kane.

Kane wants to move on from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and has his sights set on joining Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Spurs are unwilling to let Kane go, but Manchester City stand ready to sign the England striker and the clock is ticking on the transfer window.

McAteer believes Tottenham will be putting themselves in a difficult position if they let Kane go late in the window, something which would cause other clubs to push the prices for their players up when Spurs come calling.

The former Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers midfielder is of the view that Everton’s Calvert-Lewin would be the perfect replacement for Kane, but warned the Toffees could push the price up.

“My fear for Tottenham is the longer they drag this out then the window closes very quickly and also if they sell Harry Kane they need a striker”, McAteer said on LFC TV after Liverpool beat Norwich City.

“For me, I think Calvert-Lewin would be a perfect fit for Tottenham.

“But all of a sudden, with a couple of days left of the window, when you’ve got £140m sitting there, Calvert-Lewin’s price tag goes up by £30m, £25m; they might price him at £40m now and all of a sudden they know that window is closing and Tottenham are desperate and it becomes £60m.”

Kane’s Tottenham are due to face Manchester City on Sunday and it is unclear if the striker will play.