Everton target Joaquin Correa is increasingly sure that he wants a move to Inter, but the Premier League remains an option for the Lazio man.

Correa has been a Lazio player since the summer of 2018, and in all of his three seasons at the Roman club played under Simone Inzaghi.

Inzaghi has now jumped ship to Serie A champions Inter and they recently lost Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea.

The Inter boss is understood to be keen to be re-united with Correa as he tries to bring in options in attack, in addition to Edin Dzeko, who has nearly completed his move to Inter, to replace Lukaku.

Correa himself is in favour of a move to Inter, but the Premier League still remains an option, according to Italian daily Il Messaggero.

A conversation with fellow Argentine and ex-Inter and Lazio midfielder Juan Sebastian Veron aided Correa in wanting a move to the Italian champions.

In his three-season spell at Lazio, Correa has made over 100 appearances in all competitions, scoring 30 goals and providing 18 assists.

Everton have held talks with Correa’s agent and it remains to be seen if they will move in with a bid and give the Lazio attacker a decision to make.