Barcelona have identified Arsenal duo Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette as potential options to strengthen their attack should Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham linked Martin Braithwaite leave.

The Blaugrana, whose financial difficulties have seen them lose star player Lionel Messi for free, are keen to sell Braithwaite during the ongoing transfer window.

With Premier League clubs Tottenham and West Ham said to be interested in the Denmark international, Barcelona are optimistic that they can sell him before the window slams shut.

If they manage to find a buyer for the former Middlesbrough striker, Ronald Koeman’s side would like to add a new forward to their squad this summer.

And according to Catalan daily Sport, Barcelona have identified Arsenal duo Aubameyang and Lacazette as potential options to strengthen their attack should Braithwaite leave.

Lacazette has entered the final year of his contract with Arsenal and the Gunners could be open to the idea of selling him this summer to avoid losing him for free at the end of the season.

Aubameyang, on the other hand, has two more years remaining on his current contract, but there are suggestions that Arsenal could sanction a transfer for their captain.

Barcelona, though, do not have the funds to buy Aubameyang or Lacazette and Arsenal would have to accept a swap deal if they are to part with either player this summer.