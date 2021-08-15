Leeds United want to tie Patrick Bamford down to a new long-term contract to fend off interest from Tottenham Hotspur, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Having signed the likes of Pierluigi Gollini, Cristian Romero and Bryan Gil, Tottenham have now turned their attention towards bringing in a striker to partner Harry Kane this season.

Spurs have identified Dusan Vlahovic as their top target to bolster their strike force, but are also looking at other options, with Fiorentina keen to keep hold of the Serb.

Among the other strikers Tottenham are considering to provide support for Kane is Bamford, who has entered the final year of his contract with Leeds.

Aware of the north London outfit’s interest in Bamford, Marcelo Bielsa’s side are keen to tie the centre-forward down to a new long-term contract.

The 27-year-old has been a key player for the Whites since joining from Middlesbrough in 2018 and was the highest-scoring Englishman behind Kane in the Premier League last season.

Despite establishing himself as a key player for the side since arriving from Middlesbrough on a four-year deal, Leeds are yet to secure Bamford to a fresh contract.

While it remains to be seen if Tottenham have plans to step up their interest in Bamford, Leeds will be keen to tie him down to a new long-term contract soon.