Tottenham Hotspur have the edge over Atletico Madrid in the chase for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic.

Fiorentina are trying to keep Vlahovic for at least another season and are in talks with the attacker to put pen to paper to a new contract with a release clause.

However, they could still lose Vlahovic in the ongoing transfer window if a club reach the €70m figure, and Tottenham and Atletico Madrid are keen.

Spurs have the edge over Atletico Madrid, according to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, though they have yet to indicate they will go above €60m plus bonuses.

It is claimed that Tottenham could do a deal quickly for Vlahovic, if they raised their offer to €70m.

However, Tottenham are unlikely to do so unless they sell Harry Kane to Manchester City.

They remain in the market to add another striker to the ranks as support for Kane, but so far have yet to indicate they will make Fiorentina an offer they cannot refuse for Vlahovic.

Fiorentina are claimed to be entering a crucial week as they battle to keep hold of the striker for a further year at least.