The future of Tottenham Hotspur target Dusan Vlahovic is entering a decisive period, it has been claimed in Italy.

Vlahovic caught the eye with his exploits for Fiorentina last season and a number of clubs are alive to his talents.

Inter are keen on the striker, but are unable to offer the level of sum which would convince Fiorentina to sell, while Tottenham are also interested.

According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the coming days will be decisive for Vlahovic’s future.

If Tottenham sell Harry Kane to Manchester City then it is claimed that they will go to a level which will make it difficult for Fiorentina to keep hold of Vlahovic.

The 21-year-old found the back of the net 21 times in the Italian top flight last season.

His performances were noted by Tottenham football managing director Fabio Paratici and Spurs could look to him to replace Kane.

Fiorentina have the Serbian on the books for a further two years, but are keen to extend his contract to ward off interest.