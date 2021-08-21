Barcelona youngster Ilaix Moriba has offers from Manchester City and Chelsea as continues to resist signing a new contract with the Catalan giants.

The Catalan giants have taken the tough route towards convincing the midfielder to sign a new deal with the club.

They have called off all negotiations over a new deal and have threatened to sideline him for the season if he is not prepared to accept the terms on offer.

The Camp Nou giants are prepared to sell the teenage midfielder before the end of the window, but only for a fee of around €20m.

According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, Chelsea and Manchester City have made offers to take Moriba to the Premier League.

The European champions are interested in signing him this summer, but Manchester City’s offer is only applicable if he leaves Barcelona on a free transfer.

The Premier League champions are not interested in negotiating a transfer fee with Barcelona for Moriba.

The youngster also has an offer from German club RB Leipzig, who would also like to land him this summer.

But for the moment it is unclear whether any club want to pay €20m to take him out of Barcelona in the next ten days.